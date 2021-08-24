Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 4,150 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.42. 3,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,666. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $450.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

