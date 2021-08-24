Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Teleflex by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $389.66. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,474. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

