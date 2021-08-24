Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 55,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 52.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.96. 3,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

