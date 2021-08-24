Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $19.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 154,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,056. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $470.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

