Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

MA stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

