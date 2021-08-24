Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $622.57. 1,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

