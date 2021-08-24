Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,389. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

