Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.20% of Health Catalyst worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,438. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

