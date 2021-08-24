Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.30% of Hercules Capital worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,261. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.