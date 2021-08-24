Mdex Price Reaches $1.58 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $178.75 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.48 or 0.99950635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.00994500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.10 or 0.06701086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,403,460 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

