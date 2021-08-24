MediShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.18 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $318,628.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00785118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00100285 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

