MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. MediWound has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. Analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

