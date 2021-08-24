Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.69. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.