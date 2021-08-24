Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medtronic also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

