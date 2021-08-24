Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $24,995.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.47 or 0.00527974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.96 or 0.01224017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

