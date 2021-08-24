MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $394.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00791361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00100094 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

