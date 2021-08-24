Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 16,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,121,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.30% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of telecom solutions. It offers telecom expense management, call accounting, TEM billing audit, and contact center software. The company was founded on December 27, 1995 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

