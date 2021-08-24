MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $45.29 on Tuesday, reaching $1,855.29. The stock had a trading volume of 357,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,609.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,148.60 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

