Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,088 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Meritor worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 663.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 552,990 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Meritor by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 223,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Meritor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Meritor by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 615,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 204,964 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTOR shares. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

