Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,460 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRSN opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $29.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.43.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

