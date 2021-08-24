Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.87. 1,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 286,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $933.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

