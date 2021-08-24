MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $184.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.35. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

