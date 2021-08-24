MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,235 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $206.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

