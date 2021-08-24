MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 3,130 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.17% of KB Home worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in KB Home by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

