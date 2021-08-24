MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 58,405 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,405 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 90.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

