MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00124513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00154507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.12 or 0.99927104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00991769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.39 or 0.06593130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,914,629,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,527,857 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

