Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.40 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00004821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $88,069.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 266% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.