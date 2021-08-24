Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 9,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,057,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

MILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

