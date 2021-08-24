Metronome (MET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,431.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00008801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $51.06 million and $91,431.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,329,780 coins and its circulating supply is 12,043,406 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.