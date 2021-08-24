Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.29 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $53.29 million and approximately $96,174.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00008972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,329,780 coins and its circulating supply is 12,043,406 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

