Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,195.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $470,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,531.92 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,563.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,450.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

