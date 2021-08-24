Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,531.92 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,563.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,450.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

