MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 47.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $501,520.37 and approximately $41.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060110 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 424,746,691 coins and its circulating supply is 147,444,763 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

