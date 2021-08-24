Michael Buchmeier Acquires 1,118 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) insider Michael Buchmeier purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $24,663.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 324,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.94.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
