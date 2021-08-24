Michael Buchmeier Acquires 1,118 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) insider Michael Buchmeier purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $24,663.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 324,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

