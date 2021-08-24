Michael de Villiers Buys 300,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

On Friday, August 20th, Michael de Villiers acquired 900,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £51.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.82. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

