MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $693.01 and last traded at $693.53. Approximately 2,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 936,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $718.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.97.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 in the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

