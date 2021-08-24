Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 150,192 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,192 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $103,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.90. 6,266,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,367,719. The company has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

