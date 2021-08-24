Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,691,842 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7,850.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,842 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,429,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

