Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 80,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 851,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,356. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

