Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 80,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 89,887.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $3,313,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $708.00. 550,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183,974. The company has a market cap of $700.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.10, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

