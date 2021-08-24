Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 814,678 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 814,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,096,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.48% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,668,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 2,473,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,469. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

