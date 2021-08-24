Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 3.98% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

RADA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,695. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $536.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

