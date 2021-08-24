Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,200,000 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. U.S. Global Jets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.29% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $115,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 7,336,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,532. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56.

