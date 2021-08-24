Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 470,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 49,788.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.43. 4,750,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

