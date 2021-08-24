Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 534,706 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,939,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.77% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. 872,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,454. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

