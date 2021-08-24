Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $12.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.08. 10,169,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,022,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.80. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

