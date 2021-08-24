Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $23.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 5,249,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,098. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75.

