Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $265.72 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $25.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,847.97. The stock had a trading volume of 718,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,843.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,650.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.