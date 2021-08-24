Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $29.30 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.98. 18,051,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,185,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

