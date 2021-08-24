Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $37.77 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11,729.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio worth $37,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

